Akasa Air inaugurates maiden flights on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, today inaugurated its first flights on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route enabling the airline to offer twice-daily flights in each direction on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route. This came after the airlines successfully took off on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes.

According to Akasa Air, the airline will commence one additional daily flight from August 30, 2022, and another from September 19, 2022. The airline has also added a new route between Bengaluru and Chennai, which will commence from September 10, 2022. "In line with the airline’s vision of adopting a phased approach to grow its network across India, Akasa Air has already announced flights for six routes across five cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Chennai," the airline mentioned.

The airline has even started its commercial operations with two aircraft and received its third aircraft on August 16, 2022. "It will continue to grow its fleet by adding one new aircraft every two weeks with a view to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on metro to tier 2 and 3 route connectivity. Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft," Akasa Air stated.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We have achieved yet another milestone today with the launch of commercial flights on the Bengaluru – Mumbai route. We believe that strong interconnectivity between these cities is imperative as a catalyst for the rapid progression of our country’s industrial and technological prowess. Chennai is the fourth city we are connecting with Bengaluru, as we constantly augment this important sector. From September 10 we will offer double-daily flights in each direction on this new route”.