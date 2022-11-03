Akasa Air offers 10% flat discount on all flights; check details

Newly launched airline Akasa Air has announced flat 10 per cent discount on all flights. The airline made the announcement on its official website.

As mentioned on the official website, the offer is made by SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air), to the customers booking Akasa Air flights from October 31, 2022 up to 23:59 hours to November 9, 2022 (Offer Period) for travel between November 7, 2022 till June 30, 2023.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed carrier yesterday added Pune as the ninth destination to its network. According to Akasa Air, daily flights on the Bengaluru-Pune route will start from on November 23, 2022. Akasa now has 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting to seven cities namely: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune.

Last month Akasa Air announced that it will allow pets on board. It stated that passengers can now travel with pets in cabin and cargo compartments. Airline’s co-founder and CMO Belson Coutinho said that domesticated dogs and cats will be allowed to travel on Akasa flights and bookings shall begin from October 15. The airline has permitted pets inside cabin and cargo compartments from November onwards this year.

The airline had launched its first commercial flight on August 07, 2022.

