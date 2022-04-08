Alliance Air takes delivery of Dornier 228; all about the Made-in-India aircraft

Alliance Air took delivery of the first Made in India Dornier 228 aircraft. This aircraft can carry upto 17 passengers and has an AC cabin which is capable of day and night operations. The light aircraft will facilitate connectivity in northeastern states.

The development was confirmed by the airline in a tweet. Alliance Air tweeted, “Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228. The 17-seater non-pressurised Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations. The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in north eastern states and better connectivity.”

Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228. The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day & night operations. The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in north eastern states and better connectivity . pic.twitter.com/5IhV7mgfsR — Alliance Air (@allianceair) April 7, 2022

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a lease agreement with Alliance Air for supply of 2 Dornier 228 Aircraft in September 2021.

About Dornier 228 aircraft

Dornier 228 is a twin-turboprop short take-off and landing utility aircraft which is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for Indian Coast Guard, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

HAL describes Dornier 228 as “a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft.” It also notes that the aircraft has been development to meet requirements like that of utility and commuter transport, third level services and air-taxi operations, coast guard duties and maritime surveillance.

The aircraft can also be utilised for pollution prevention, troop transport, aerial survey, search and rescue, commuter transport, remote sensing applications, causality evacuation and cargo and logistics support.

Its cockpit is designed to accommodate two crew members and is fitted with duplicate controls and the cabin can accommodate 17 passengers. The aircraft has a wingspan of 16.97 m, overall length of 16.56 m, and overall height of 4.86 m.