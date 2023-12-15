Amid global expansion plans, IndiGo explores tweaks to cabin configuration for extra comfort

Indigo, the country’s largest airline by passenger and fleet size, is currently exploring options to tweak cabin configuration, among other changes, as air travel continues to boom in India.

According to sources, the airline's top management is discussing potential enhancements, including increasing the number of extra legroom (XL) seats.

Currently, there are 18 such seats across rows 1, 12 and 13 of its planes. IndiGo currently has nearly 334 aircraft including the Airbus A320 CEO & NEO, the A321 NEO and ATR 72-600. The seating capacity on the A320 CEO is 180, on the A-320 NEO it is 180/186, and the A321 fleet is 222/232, while it is 78 on ATR aircraft.

IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, recently inked a deal for the acquisition of 500 aircraft of the Airbus A320 family, with an eye on ensuring a steady influx of deliveries between 2030 and 2035. This order, placed earlier this June, takes the total number of Airbus aircraft on order by IndiGo to 1,330, making it the world’s biggest purchaser of the A320 series.

“We will increase the number of XL seats," the source said, adding that an additional comfort being evaluated is to add certain meal plans for priority seats.

"The idea is to preserve our ethos, while adding to the customer experience," the source said.

However, hot meals are unlikely to be introduced, the source added.

The carrier is also strategically eyeing global expansion, with plans to venture into more international destinations. Anticipating this growth, IndiGo is awaiting delivery of the Airbus A321XLR, designed for non-stop flights of up to 11 hours, potentially eliminating layovers between low-demand city pairs.

Despite these plans, the management is cautious on supply chain challenges. According to sources, IndiGo will have 70 aircraft grounded until March 2024.

"To further expand our capacity, we have retained 14 of our older Airbus A320 CEO, extended leases on 36 other aircraft, and 11 additional aircraft on lease starting in November. Additionally, we will be leasing 12 more A320 CEOs from the secondary market starting in January," the airline said.

At a press conference on Friday, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the maximum number of aircraft on ground are those with Pratt & Whitney engines, adding the government is well aware of the issues that airlines are facing due to grounded planes, he said.

However, he added that Centre is hopeful that the new aircraft orders will solve the operational issues.

