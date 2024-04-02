Centre seeks detailed report on Vistara flight cancellations, delays. Details here

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday sought a detailed report from Vistara airline over rampant flight cancellations and delays over the past week. Over 100 Vistara flights have either been cancelled or delayed over the past week, a Civil Aviation Ministry official said.

The disruption in Vistara's flight operations can be attributed to pilots' refusal to operate due to long flying hours, ANI reported citing aviation sources aware of the matter. The development comes hours after the airline confirmed rampant delays and cancellations.

An airline spokesperson attributed the significant number of flight cancellations and delays to various reasons including crew unavailability. "We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons including crew unavailability," the spokesperson said.

He added that the airline has decided to temporarily cut down on the number of flights to ensure adequate connectivity across our network. The airline apologised for the delays and cancellations but did not provide any details on the number of flight cancellations.

The airline has also issued larger aircraft on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more number of customers. "We have also deployed larger aircraft like our B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more number of customers, whenever possible," the airline statement read.

Notably, Vistara is also providing alternative flight options and/or refunds to customers on a case-by-case basis. The airline also sounded an assuring note as he said operations at regular capacity will resume very soon.

"We are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable. Once again, we understand that these disruptions have caused immense discomfort to our customers, and sincerely apologise to them for the same. We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating at our regular capacity very soon," it added.