Delhi airport chaos: Real-time display of waiting period, crowd management deployed 

Delhi airport stated on Wednesday that it has brought down the waiting period at the entry gates at Terminal 3. The Ministry of Civil Aviation put out a series of tweets stating the measures it has deployed to bring the situation under control. This comes after travellers took to social media to complain about serpentine queues, delays, and overcrowding. Following the complaints, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3, met the officials and directed them on ways to handle the situation.

The ministry said that “necessary actions” have been taken that resulted in the least waiting time for boarding at checkpoints and entry gates as well as smooth transit of passengers.

It added that display boards have been installed at all departure entry gates of the airport that provide real-time data. The data is also being shared on social media, it said.

Continuing its Twitter thread, the ministry said that domestic security has been increased with six personnel, and that there is an even distribution of the travellers on all gates. Crowd management and count meter have been installed, CCTV and command centre have been set up, four X-ray machines have been added for baggage check and more CISF manpower have been deployed.

Before this the ministry also asked airlines to deploy sufficient manpower. It said that it has come to its notice that the check-in counters of certain airlines are unmanned or insufficiently manned in the morning hours, which lead to congestion at the airport. It directed all airlines to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure decongestion and smooth flow of passengers.

It also asked airlines to post real-time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at airport entry gates.

The Delhi airport urged passengers to use DigiYatra to travel with only one hand baggage as cabin luggage to the airport.

