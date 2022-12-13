Airport congestion: Centre raps airlines for unmanned check-in counters at 'certain airports'

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday rapped the airlines for not deploying sufficient manpower at their counters at "certain airports" amid horror tales of congestion at Delhi airport leading to long waiting time.

The ministry asked airlines to deploy sufficient manpower at their airport counters after many found unmanned

Further, the ministry has requested airlines to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates.

The latest communication comes against the backdrop of rising passenger complaints of long waiting hours at Delhi airport where the authorities have taken various measures to ease the congestion.

According to the ministry, it has come to the notice that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers.

''Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports,'' it said.

With the year-end holiday season already in full swing ahead of the Christmas and new year, footfalls at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been on the rise.

Most domestic flyers have been demanding security checks be smoothened and traffic inside reduced or streamlined further.

Due to increasing congestion at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, low-budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday advised passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and carry only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kg for a smooth security check. The airline said the Delhi airport is experiencing high footfalls, and check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. It also advised passengers to use gate numbers 5 and 6 for their entry at Delhi Airport, Terminal 3, as these are nearest to the IndiGo check-in counters.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel will take up the issue of congestion at Delhi airport with the CEO of airport operator DIAL on December 15 amid passengers facing long waiting hours, according to the committee's Chairman Vijayasai Reddy.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will be holding the meeting with Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

