Delhi airport T1 may remain shut for more than two months

The critical terminal 1 (T1) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), one of the busiest airports in the country, is now expected to remain shut for more than two months, government sources have told Business Today Television. Earlier estimates had suggested that the terminal would become operational by now after repairs.

The terminal was closed on June 28 after one person was killed and six others injured when the canopy over the forecourt at Terminal 1 of the airport collapsed over cars following heavy rains in New Delhi.

"These matters cannot be rushed. The structure and other parts are being analysed. This could take another two months or so," the official continued.

"A preliminary report has been received, but we have asked the engineers to submit a more detailed report by next month," a government official said.

Following the collapse, structural engineers from IIT Delhi were commissioned to conduct an assessment and technical study of Terminal 1. The findings from this report will help the central government identify foundational issues and decide on when to safely reopen the terminal.

After the collapse, outbound and inbound flights were redirected to Terminal 2, leading to significant congestion. Terminal 2 has a capacity of handling 17 million passengers annually, while Terminal 3 can accommodate around 45 million passengers per annum due to its international operations.

However, with about 50 per cent of Terminal 1 traffic being shifted to Terminal 2, the airport has experienced severe overcrowding, long queues, and a shortage of security personnel and scanners. To address this issue, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) recently decided to transfer some flights to Terminal 3.

Delhi Airport is India’s busiest, handling over 1,100 flights daily. It has recently completed a Rs 8000 crore expansion project, which will increase the capacity to about 100 million passengers per annum. Under the project, the existing structure of Terminal 1, which had two separate buildings for departure and arrival was to be integrated to build a new terminal doubling capacity to 40 million passengers per annum

