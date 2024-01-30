DGCA removes IndiGo pilots of Delhi-Baku flight from flying duty; here's what happened

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has removed the pilots of IndiGo’s January 29 flight from Delhi to Azerbaijan capital Baku, 6E-1803, from flying duty as the regulator investigates whether they took off without the required air traffic control (ATC) clearance.

The IndiGo flight departed at around 7:38 pm on January 29.

IndiGo is yet to issue a statement regarding the de-rostering of the pilots. More details are awaited regarding the probe.

Recently, an IndiGo pilot was assaulted by a passenger onboard a Delhi-Goa flight when he was making an in-flight announcement regarding delays. The passenger hit the pilot as he was making the announcement and the video that captured the entire incident went viral on social media. A man can be seen rushing towards the captain and slapping him, after which a flight attendant intervenes, while another man pulls the passenger away.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) DCP said that based on the complaint of the pilot, a case was registered against the passenger under section 323/341/290 of IPC and 22 aircraft rules.

Separately, the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to Air India and SpiceJet earlier this month for rostering pilots not trained in CAT III technology that assists planes in landing during dense fog and inclement weather conditions, when visibility is low. This happened after scores of Delhi-bound flights were diverted due to low visibility late last month due to very dense fog in several cities that impacted flight operations.

