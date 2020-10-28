DGCA suspends international passenger flights till November 30

India's aviation regulator on Wednesday extended the suspension of international passenger flights till November 30 due to coronavirus pandemic. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) added that the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

The DGCA also informed that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it. International passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, domestic flight operation restarted on May 25.

International passenger flights are operating in the country but under Vande Bharat mission and bilateral air bubble agreements.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 18 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

Repatriation flights continue to function under the Vande Bharat Mission. As on October 27, over 20 lakh Indians have flown back home under Vande Bharat Mission.

