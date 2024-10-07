DGCA warns airlines operating Boeing 737s over ‘potential risk’ from jammed rudder control

Aviation watchdog DGCA has warned all operators of Boeing 737 aircraft to check for ‘jammed rudder control system’. “All operators must conduct a Safety Risk Assessment for aircraft to evaluate and mitigate the risk associated with the Rudder control system,” the regulator said.

Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet operates Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleet. According to a DGCA report dated August 1, 2024, Air India has 25, Akasa Air has 24 and SpiceJet has 7 Boeing 737 aircrafts, respectively.

A US NTSB Aviation Investigation Report had recently highlighted safety concerns involving Boeing 737 for this reason.

In a statement, the DGCA said it has taken cognizance of the recent US NTSB Aviation Investigation Report, which highlights safety concerns involving Boeing 737 airplanes equipped with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators.

As per DGCA directions, operators of the aircraft have been directed to incorporate specific exercises into Recurrent Training and IR/PPC that simulate scenarios involving a jammed or restricted rudder control system, including rollout procedures. Flight crews should practice appropriate responses and mitigation strategies during these exercises.

The advisory asked operators discontinue CAT III B approach and rollout operations: All Category III B approach, landing, and rollout operations (including practice or actual autoland) must be discontinued for airplanes until further notice.

“These interim measures aim to enhance safety and ensure that flight crews are well-prepared to handle potential Rudder control issues effectively, pending further detailed operational guidance to be issued by Boeing/FAA,” DGCA statement said.