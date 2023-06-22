Digi Yatra App user registration crosses 1 million mark since its launch in December 2022

Registrations on the Digi Yatra App, a decentralised mobile-based ID storage platform where air travellers can save their IDs and travel documents, have crossed the one million mark this week.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said that the number of passengers who have installed the Digi Yatra application on their mobile phones has touched 1.746 million people since its launch on December 1, 2022.

Digi Yatra was launched to provide a hassle-free travel experience for passengers at airports. Passengers can skip the long security queues if they have shared their details with the app.

The ministry said that 866,000 Android users, while 154,000 iOS users downloaded and used the app since its launch.

Varanasi witnessed the highest percentage of passengers using this facility followed by Vijayawada, the ministry said in its statement on Thursday.

The Digi Yatra was initially launched at three airports, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi in December 2022, which was followed by Vijayawada, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune in April 2023.

Airport name Total DY PAX till 20th June 23 Last 7 days' average Digi Yadoption %age Delhi 648,359 19.00% Bengaluru 503,802 14.30% Varanasi 225,847 76.40% Vijayawada 46,668 62.20% Kolkata 180,361 18.70% Pune 104,133 23.20% Hyderabad 37,133 4.70% Grand Total DY PAX 1,746,303

Earlier this month, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the private airport operator, said that people travelling from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) can now enjoy the convenience of using the DigiYatra facility without needing the app.

The facility allows passengers to complete a simple three-step registration process, using their face as their identification within the airport premises.

Post their successful registration, the passengers would be able to travel seamlessly, inside the terminal, security check area and at the boarding gates.

Earlier, the travellers were required to download the DigiYatra Application on their mobile phones and register using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number to make use of the Digi Yatra facility.

After registration, users needed to link their credentials through DigiLocker or offline Aadhaar. Once the Aadhaar linking was completed, passengers were required to take a selfie and upload it through the application. The users then had to update their boarding passes on the DigiYatra app.

According to the Civil Aviation ministry, in the Digi Yatra process, there is no central storage of passengers Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data. All the passengers’ data is encrypted and stored in the wallet of the passengers’ smartphone and shared only for a limited time duration with the airport of travel origin where the passenger's Digi Yatra ID needs to be validated.

The data is purged from the system within 24 hours of the flight. The data is shared by passengers directly, only when they travel and only to the origin Airport. The data cannot be used by any other entity since it's encrypted and cannot be shared with any stakeholders, the ministry claimed.

