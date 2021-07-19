Domestic air passenger traffic grows 47% in June: DGCA

India's domestic air passenger traffic grew 47.18 per cent in June as compared to May, with 31.13 lakh passengers travelling by air in the month, the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows.



While domestic air traffic in April stood at 57.25 lakh passengers, it fell to 21.15 lakh passengers in May amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.



The total domestic traffic stood at 1.09 crore passengers during April-June against 2.33 crore passengers in March quarter.



IndiGo carried 17.02 lakh passengers in June, with 54.7 per cent share of the domestic market, while SpiceJet flew 2.81 lakh passengers, accounting for 9 per cent share of the market. National carrier Air India carried 5.14 lakh passengers in the month and had a market share of 16.5 per cent.



The passenger load factor or occupancy rate was at 62.7 per cent for IndiGo, 71 per cent for SpiceJet and 58.4 per cent for Air India, the data showed. Passenger load factor of Go Air, Air Asia and Vistara stood at 70.9 per cent, 54.4 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively.

In terms of on-time performance, IndiGo was at the top position with 98.5 per cent, followed by Air Asia with 98.2 per cent and SpiceJet with 96.7 per cent. Go Air was at the bottom with 92.2 per cent on-time performance.



The on-time performance of scheduled domestic airlines is computed for four metro airports at Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.



The aviation sector has been hit hard by the travel restrictions in India and across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 65 per cent of their pre-pandemic domestic flights.



All airlines have opted for cost-reducing measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and layoffs in order to tide over the crisis.