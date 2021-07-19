Govt sets up dairy accelerator to promote, facilitate investments in sector

The government on Monday said it has set up Dairy Investment Accelerator to promote and facilitate investments in the Indian dairy sector.



The accelerator, set up by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) under its Investment Facilitation Cell, is a cross-functional team constituted to serve as the interface with investors, a government statement said.



The accelerator will provide support across the investment cycle by offering specific inputs for evaluation of investment opportunities, addressing queries about application to government schemes, connecting with strategic partners and providing on-ground assistance with state departments and relevant authorities.

"Further, the Dairy Investment Accelerator will work with DAHD to organise a series of events with global and local industry participants and one-on-one discussions with the investors to understand their perspectives, facilitate direct interactions with government officials and connects with other players in the industry," the release said.



The accelerator will also create awareness among investors about the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF).



The Rs 15,000-crore AHIDF was approved by the Cabinet last year as part of the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. It offers financial support to entrepreneurs, private companies, MSMEs, Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), and Section 8 companies. The fund offers 3 per cent interest subvention on loans and two-year moratorium with six-year repayment period to incentivise investment in dairy sectors.



"The DAHD encourages all the private companies, individual entrepreneurs, and start-ups, who are interested in investing in dairy sector, to reach out to the Dairy Investment Accelerator...," the government said.