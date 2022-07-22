Domestic air traffic grows 66.73% on-year in Jan-Jun period: DGCA

Passengers carried by domestic airlines saw a growth of 66.73 per cent annually from 343.37 lakh to 572.49 lakh in the January to June period. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report added that this also shows a monthly growth of 237.65 per cent.

The passenger load factor or occupancy rates for IndiGo was 78.6 per cent, 84.1 per cent for SpiceJet, 83.8 per cent for Vistara, 75.4 per cent for Air India, 75.8 per cent for Air Asia, 78.7 per cent for GoFirst, 66.9 per cent for Alliance Air, 54.2 per cent for Fly Big, and 81.8 per cent for Star Air in the month of June.

The overall cancellation rate of the scheduled domestic airlines for the month of June 2022 has been recorded at 0.59 per cent, the report by DGCA stated.

IndiGo had the largest market share in the April-June period at 56.3 per cent, followed by Go First at 10.4 per cent, SpiceJet at 9.7 per cent, Vistara at 8.9 per cent, and Air India at 7.5 per cent.

A total of 570 complaints were received by the domestic airlines in June. “The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of June 2022 has been around 0.54,” the report added. The highest number of complaints was received by Alliance Air, the least by Vistara.

The On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines for four metro airports -- Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai -- showed that for the month of June, AirAsia’s OTP was at 89.8 per cent, followed by Vistara at 86.4 per cent, IndiGo at 84.5 per cent, Air India at 83.1 per cent, SpiceJet at 79.4 per cent, Go First at 76 per cent, and Alliance Air at 66.4 per cent.

