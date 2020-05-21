Domestic flights to resume: No over-the-counter check-in; only web check-in allowed

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued a set of general guidelines for passengers ahead of the resumption of domestic flight services. Air travel that has been prohibited since March 25 would resume from Monday, May 25, after a gap of two months. The ministry has said that all passengers must check-in online before they enter the airport.

"No physical check-in at airport counters would be done. Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in shall be allowed to enter the airport," stated the ministry. Additionally, only one check-in bag will be allowed. The passenger must also ensure that he or she has obtained the boarding pass. They would also need to download the baggage tag and the baggage identification number.

Passengers must also keep in mind that no in-flight meals will be served during the journey. They would also need to wear protective gear such as gloves and masks during the flight. One would need to report at least two hours before the time of departure.

The ministry's guidelines seek to ensure that all rules and protocols are being followed to ensure social distancing. To this end the aviation ministry has said that only limited flights will be operational on Monday and more flights will be allowed in a staggered manner.

The guidelines prohibit passengers with health issues, pregnant women and the elderly from travelling. And as for the ones who are travelling, they must download contact tracing app Aarogya Setu. If the app does not show the green status then they would not be allowed to fly.

:The passenger shall not travel if he or she is staying in a containment zone. Also, they should not travel if they have been tested positive for COVID-l9. The passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form," said the ministry.

