Domestic flights to resume on Monday: What to keep in mind when you go to airport?

The Airport Authority of India has released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for passengers travelling by air. The SOPs have been issued after Civil Aviation Ministry Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that domestic flights would resume operations from May 25 or Monday.

Some of the rules include downloading the contact tracing app Aarogya Setu, as well as undergoing thermal screening and mandatorily wearing masks and gloves. Passengers must reach two hours before the time of departure. The AAI also stated that passenger seating inside the airports will also be done keeping in mind social distancing protocols. There would be no newspapers provided at the terminals and airports would be stocked with hand sanitisers.

Here's what you have to keep in mind while travelling:

Passengers must reach the airport two hours ahead of the departure time.

Only personal vehicles and select authorised taxi and transport services with restricted seating would be allowed for airport staff and passengers to and from airports.

Passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. The CISFI staff would verify that the app shows a green status. If the app does not show a green status, the passenger would not be allowed. Aarogya Setu is not mandatory for children below 14 years of age.

There would be compulsory screening at the airport. Passengers would have to walk through the Screening Zone for Thermal Screening before entering the terminal.

No trolleys would be allowed in the departure and arrival areas. Trolleys would, however, be allowed to select few in need on request basis.

Appropriate arrangement to sanitise baggage would be made by airport operators.

Security check counters would be covered by plexiglass. Support staff handling passengers with special needs would be in full protective gear.

Inside the airport, seating arrangements would ensure social distancing. Chairs that are not to be used would be marked with tapes.

No newspaper and magazine would be provided inside the terminal building and lounges.

All flight handling staff would be provided with PPEs and hand sanitisers, as per orders of the MOHFW.

Instead of central air conditioning, open-air ventilation would be used wherever possible.

All terminal entries would be kept open to reduce crowding.

Mats and carpets soaked in bleach would be placed at entrances to disinfect shoes.

Announcements would be made to ensure social distancing is followed.

Posters with social distancing norms would be put up at multiple locations at the airport.

All food and retail outlets would be open as per the government's guidelines and take-away would be encouraged.

Circular markings would be made near the baggage collection carousel to ensure social distancing.

Baggage would be disinfected before putting on the carousel.

Upon arrival, passengers would have to follow the guidelines issued by the states and UTs as well.

