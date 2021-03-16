Even after stake sale, Delhi, Mumbai airports will generate revenue for AAI: Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that even after the stake sale, Delhi airport and Mumbai airport will continue to generate revenue for the Airport Authority of India. Puri said this in response to a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who criticised the government over reports that it is planning to sell the residual stake held by AAI in four airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports.

"Mumbai airport shares 39% & Delhi shares 46% of their gross revenue with the govt. These two airports have generated Rs 29,000 cr till 31 Dec 2020. Even after the stake sale, @AAI_Official will continue to receive this share which will be used to develop aviation infrastructure," said Puri in a series of tweets.

Mumbai airport shares 39% & Delhi shares 46% of their gross revenue with the govt. These two airports have generated 29,000 cr till 31 Dec 2020. Even after the stake sale, @AAI_Official will continue to receive this share which will be used to develop aviation infrastructure. Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 15, 2021 He said, referring to Rahul Gandhi, "Political leaders, specially those who aspire for governance, should acquaint themselves with facts. People of New India who earlier wanted a railway station in their town now don't just want an airport, but want an international airport (sic)." Puri added that privatisation is a way to raise resources in order to fulfill the aspiration of citizens without imposing new taxes. He said that the four airports for which concern is being raised were privatised/constructed during the Congress regime. Privatisation is a means of raising resources to fulfill the aspirations of our citizens without imposing new taxes.



The four airports about which concern is being raised were privatised/constructed during Congress regime. Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 15, 2021 The minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has the target of developing 100 more airports in Tier 2 and 3 cities. He said that routes connecting 56 underserved and unserved airports including five heliports and two water aerodromes were made operational in the last seven years. "Those who are raising concerns should also know that @DelhiAirport & @CSMIA_Official are on a 60 yr lease, these & the 6 other airports will be back with AAI after the lease period. So, nothing as they claim, is being 'Sold Out!' (sic)," said the minister. Those who are raising concerns should also know that @DelhiAirport & @CSMIA_Official are on a 60 yr lease, these & the 6 other airports will be back with AAI after the lease period. So, nothing as they claim, is being 'Sold Out!' Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 15, 2021

Rahul Gandhi criticised the government on Monday for planning to sell its residual stake in the four already-private airports. "Banana nahin, sirf bechna jaante hai. #IndiaAgainstPrivatisation which hurts the public and benefits only a handful of cronies," tweeted Gandhi. The Centre plans to sell the residual stake of AAI as part of its Rs 2.5 lakh crore asset monetisation pipeline.

Also read: Centre to sell remaining stake in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad airports

Also read: French firm plans equity investments in India's airport privatisation projects