Flyers furious after Delhi-Shirdi IndiGo flight sees landing gear fault

Another scare jolted passengers onboard a Delhi-Shirdi IndiGo flight on August 9. According to passengers, the flight crew announced that there was some technical error but later the Captain announced that there was some issue with the landing gear. "We don't want a repeat of what just happened with the Air India Express flight," said a passenger. One passenger said that airlines have learned nothing from the recent Air India crash. Moreover, the passengers stated that the airline refused to provide accommodation.

The airline stated, "August 09, 2020 Indigo A 320 operating Delhi Shirdi (6E-2019) had a caution message on one of the hydraulic systems. As a precaution, the pilot diverted to Mumbai. The aircraft is currently at Mumbai and shall be back in operation after necessary inspections."

Talking to India Today TV, a Gurugram-based entrepreneur who was on the flight said, "At around 4:25 pm we took off from Delhi. While we were about to land at Shirdi we could feel there were some problems. The crew announced that the flight has been diverted to Mumbai as there is a technical error at the airport. This is what they said at Shirdi. But then just as were about to land in Mumbai the Captain announced that there is a problem in the landing gear hence the flight was diverted." The passenger said that even at the Mumbai airport, the plane had problems and needed to be pulled. "We heard a huge sound as if something broke from the landing gear and then the aircraft stood still for a while. We were so scared. We could have lost their lives. And all they had to say in the end was opt for a cab for Shirdi or take a refund," he said.

Another passenger tweeted to Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and said that all the passengers were stranded for 2-3 hours. "If they can't arrange another flight to Shirdi tonight then why should they not provide a stay facility?," he asked.

"I told airport people that it is the rainy season and that travelling such a distance during the time of pandemic isn't safe. I even said that as per DGCA rules they should be providing night stay and then arrange another flight for Shirdi. But the airline said go back to Delhi and take another flight to Shirdi," said another angry passenger. "We don't want a repeat of what just happened with the Air India Express flight," added the passenger.

Yet another said that airlines seemed to have learned nothing even after such a big mishap. "Nowadays even the common man understands while flying when something is amiss. So, I can say that there was a major maintenance flaw with the landing gear of the airline which wasn't taken care of," he added.

