From Bengaluru airport to city centre in 10 minutes? Virgin Hyperloop plans corridor

Bengaluru International Airport and Virtual Hyperloop have teamed up to bring in hyperloops from BLR airport to the city centre. Preliminary analysis shows that with a speed of up to 1,080 km/hour, hyperloops could transport thousands of passengers per hour from BLR airport to the city centre in around 10 minutes. According to Virgin Hyperloop, travelers can streamline their multimodal trip with smooth check in and security both for the hyperloop as well as air travel at centrally-located hyperloop portals.

Virgin Hyperloop and Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of the Kempegowda International Airport signed a Memorandum of Understanding for conducting a feasibility test for the proposed Hyperloop corridor from Bengaluru Airport. The pre-feasibility study that focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility is expected to be complete in 2 phases of 6 months each.



We are thrilled to announce a trailblazing #partnership with @virginhyperloop which will delve into the feasibility of a mode of mass transit to enable #travel from #BLRairport to the city centre in 10 minutes. Know more: https://t.co/YoP0qKnGGP #WeAreHereForYou pic.twitter.com/WYCl73Ua5V BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) September 27, 2020

This MoU was signed online between His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Virgin Hyperloop and DP World chairman, Virgin Hyperloop CEO Jay Walder and TM Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government and Chairman, Board of Directors at BIAL in the presence of Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary, Department of Infrastructure Development, Karnataka government.

While inking this first-of-its-kind MoU, Karnataka government Chief Secretary and Chairman of BIAL's Board of Directors, TM Vijay Bhaskar said, "The Government of Karnataka has implemented several measures to improve the transport infrastructure of the State. The commissioning of a feasibility study for hyperloop connectivity from BLR airport is another major step towards building the infrastructure required to define mobility for the future, enabling the efficient movement of people."

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem expressed his joy at partnership with BIAL and said that it was their honour to partner with Bengaluru International Airport to explore scenarios and ways in which hyperloops could be utilized to tackle congestion and support economic growth in the state.

