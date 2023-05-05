Go First cancels all flights till May 12 due to 'operational reasons'

Crisis-hit domestic carrier Go First on Friday said that it has now cancelled all flights till May 12 due to “operational reasons."

“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 12th May 2023 have been cancelled," read the official statement. It further added that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 12th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/qRNQ4oQjYT for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/wqQIm6ZDqT — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 5, 2023

The statement further said, "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can."

Go First airline moved the NCLT where it has filed an application under Section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The airline has blamed engine-maker Pratt & Whitney for its fresh troubles and said that their faulty engines have resulted in the grounding of 50 per cent of its fleet.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show cause notice to the airline after it suddenly decided to cancel flights earlier.

"Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them," the regulator said in a statement.

