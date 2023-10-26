Go First revival plan still unclear, staff waiting for clarity on unpaid dues: Report

Cash-strapped airline Go First is still not clear with its revival plan. Employees of the troubled carrier have been desperately waiting for the airline to restart operations six months after it filed for voluntary insolvency at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 2.

A report in CNBC TV18 stated that the Resolution Professional held a town hall with the staff on Wednesday where the employees demanded their pending salaries of five months ahead of Diwali.

The RP reportedly told the employees that there is a commitment but no clarity on when their salaries will be paid. He said the Committee Of Creditors (CoC) is not willing to make any fresh fund infusion. Earlier, the CoC had injected Rs 100 crore as emergency funding to pay employees and clear some mandatory payments.

Earlier, the RP said its revival plan could be delayed if the court agrees to the demands of aircraft lessors, who have been seeking certain records after jet parts went missing.

Three foreign lessors had moved the plea before a single bench of the Delhi High Court and sought additional directions on the maintenance of their assets, after discovering that their parked aircraft were in poor condition during inspections.

The lessors have challenged been locked in a legal tussle to repossess their aircraft after Go First was granted bankruptcy protection in May.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Capital and ACG Aircraft Leasing had asked the Delhi HC to look into the matter by complaining some parts had been allegedly "robbed" or the jets were corroding.

In July, Go First had said it would scale down its operations by almost 30 per cent after the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shared 13 observations on its plan to resume operations.

DGCA had noted that the airline does not have adequate pilots and technical staff for the scale of operations it had proposed initially. The DGCA found that the airline does not have the required number of specially trained pilots for high-altitude airfields such as Leh.

As per the initial proposal, the cash-strapped airline planned to resume operations on 22 airports and 78 routes with nearly 160 daily flights. It planned to do this with 26 aircraft, of which 22 were to be used, and four to be kept on standby.

