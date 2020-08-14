GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO; replaces Vinay Dube

GoAir on Friday said it has appointed Kaushik Khona as its Chief Executive Officer in place of Vinay Dube.

Dube has ceased to be in the employment of GoAir with immediate effect and hence ceases to be the CEO, the budget airline said in a statement.

Khona had served as CEO of GoAir from April 2009 to June 2011.

"The Nominations & Remuneration Committee and the Board met today and have appointed Kaushik Khona as CEO with immediate effect," the statement said.

