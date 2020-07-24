GoAir launches scheme for flyers to book 'private zone'

Budget carrier GoAir on Friday launched GoFlyPrivate scheme wherein customers can book multiple rows and create their own private zone amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, GoAir flyers can create their private zone by booking multiple rows on a single PNR.

The airline on Wednesday had introduced GoMore using which passengers can book another adjacent seat on the same PNR in order to provide additional safety. The facility known as GoMore allows passengers to book an adjacent seat on the same PNR.

The other recently introduced facilities by GoAir include "Quarantine Packages" (customers can choose from a range of hotels including budget or high-end hotels in Kochi, Kannur, Bengaluru, Delhi or Ahmedabad starting at Rs 1,400 per person per night. Besides,

the city-based airline also announced the launch 'Online Doctor Consultation' facility.

"GoAir is the first airline in India to bring the confines of a charter flight to someone who can't afford it at the moment. GoFlyPrivate costs a fraction of a full-fledged private charter flight and it provides the same sense of privacy that the customer would otherwise feel in a private charter. There was a growing demand from customers for this kind of a service and I am pleased to announce the launch of this service for the domestic flights," Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said.

The Supreme Court on June 26 had ordered that the airlines in the country will not have to keep the middle seat vacant. The apex court had held that airlines follow adequate safety measures to ensure safety of passengers during COVID-19 pandemic.

