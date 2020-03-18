GoAir lays off expat pilots amid coronavirus travel restrictions

GoAir has decided to let go expat pilots amid disruptions due to the novel coronavirus. The decision came a day after the airline asked a section of its employees to go on a short-term leave without pay and is limiting its international operations in the face of a global pandemic.

"In view of the current situation, GoAir has been forced to terminate the contracts of expat pilots, which is in line with the reduced international capacity," said a GoAir spokesperson.

GoAir has not specified the number, but reports suggest that there are around 70 expat pilots in its service. The company has already suspended international flights till April 15 in face of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company has also asked some of its employees to go on a short-term and temporary rotational leave with pay.

"GoAir has also initiated a short-term and temporary rotational leave without pay program that will not only help the company counter the short-term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," GoAir had announced on Tuesday.

Aviation is one of the worst-hit sectors, along with hospitality, travel, tourism, as travel restrictions have been put in place in view of the COVID-19 contagion. Airlines have been riddled with mass cancellations as passengers are postponing or cancelling their travel plans.

