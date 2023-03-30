Heavy rains lash Delhi, flights to get affected, warn airlines

As heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday, several airlines took their Twitter accounts to inform passengers about the changes in flight schedules due to the bad weather.

Passengers have been asked to stay tuned for further developments from official sources.

"#WeatherUpdate (30th Mar'23) : Thunderstorm with rain is likely to affect Delhi (DEL), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," SpiceJet airline wrote.

#WeatherUpdate (30th Mar'23) : Thunderstorm

with rain is likely to affect Delhi (DEL), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjrw0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines informed, "#6ETravelAdvisory : Flight departures and arrivals are likely to be impacted due to bad weather in #Delhi. Please do check your flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport."

#6ETravelAdvisory : Flight departures and arrivals are likely to be impacted due to bad weather in #Delhi. Please do check your flight status at https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA before leaving for the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 30, 2023

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK612 from Srinagar to Delhi (SXR- DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1830 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) March 30, 2023

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 170, which falls in the moderate category.

On Wednesday too, as many as nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital, according to a PTI report.

Light rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital in the evening on Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India. There were also winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour.

A total of nine flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to Jaipur on account of bad weather in the evening, according to an airport official.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: 11 dead in Indore after temple floor collapses during Ram Navami celebrations