‘Hijacked’: Dubai engineer falsely tweets about Jaipur plane, gets arrested

A shocking incident occurred on Tuesday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport when a Dubai-based engineer was detained for falsely tweeting that the flight he was on had been hijacked.



According to reports, Moti Singh Rathore, a 29-year-old engineer, was upset about a flight change when he was travelling from Dubai to Jaipur. Due to poor weather, the flight had to be diverted. Rathore reportedly argued and fought with the airline staff about the abrupt diversion because he was unhappy with the explanation.



The passenger tweeted that his plane had been "hijacked" after the flight was diverted to Delhi, mentioning Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.



As soon as airport and police personnel learned about the tweet, the plane was evacuated, and every safety precaution was taken. At 1.40 pm, the plane took off after clearing inspection. At 9:45 a.m., it touched down in Delhi. Officials also affirmed that there had been no hijacking and that things were in order.



Rathore was apprehended and detained. He later tweeted that he "mistakenly" used the word hijack and posted it because he was upset about the detour, according to police.



DCP (IGI Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “Rathore was deboarded with his bags and the staff handed him over to us. We received a complaint about the tweet and unruly behaviour. An FIR has been registered against him under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 505 (1) (b) (act with intent to cause fear/alarm), and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).”

