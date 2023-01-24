Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for not reporting peeing incident 

The aviation regulator DGCA fined Air India Rs 10 lakh for failing to report an incident last month in which a man allegedly peed on a woman on a Paris-Delhi flight.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, the Tata-owned airline took too long to refer the December 6 incident to its internal committee.

After another man allegedly peed on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26, this was the second incident of a man peeing on a passenger's seat on an Air India flight.

The incidents were not reported to the aviation regulator by Air India before they were reported in the media.

"DGCA (had) issued a show cause notice to the accountable manager of Air India as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. AI submitted reply to the notice on Monday (Jan 23) and the same was examined. Enforcement action in the form of financial penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on AI for not reporting the incident to DGCA and delaying in referring the matter to its internal committee, which is a violation of applicable DGCA (rules),” the regulator said in a statement.

The DGCA learned about the December 6 incident only after it requested information from Air India.

Air India "didn't report the incident until DGCA sought the incident report from them on 05.01.2023," the DGCA had said in a statement.

The airline's answer cleared that it did not follow "provisions related to handling of unruly passengers as per DGCA," the statement said.



