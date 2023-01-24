Air India 'pee-gate' impact: Airline makes adjustments to in-flight alcohol service policy

Amid outrage over the mid-air urination incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight in November last year, the airline said on Tuesday that it has reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol service policy taking reference from other carriers' practice and input from the US National Restaurants Association's (USNRA) guidelines.

"These (guidelines) were largely in line with Air India’s existing practice, though some adjustments have been made for better clarity, and NRA’s Traffic Light system included to help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication," the airline added.

The new policy has now been promulgated to the crew and included in training curricula, the Tata-owned airline said. "Air India remains committed to the safety and well-being of our passengers and cabin crew, including but not limited to the responsible service of alcohol," an airline spokesperson said.

The airline recently faced criticism after a male passenger, 34-year-old Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated upon a fellow female co-flyer in the business class of a flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022. The female passenger in her two-page statement said the male passenger was "completely inebriated". She also blamed the crew saying they "did not show good judgment about how much alcohol to serve a passenger".

However, a person in the know told India Today TV that there is no restriction on serving alcohol in business and first class and hence the crew cannot be blamed for serving a passenger. In economy, airlines serve two drinks as per rules but that can go up to four drinks if the crew deems the passenger can hold his or her drink. But they cannot stop drinks for passengers in business and first class.