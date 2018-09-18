Iceland's WOW air offers Rs 13,499 fare for flights from Delhi to US, Canada

You can now fly to destinations such as the US and Canada from the national capital by shelling out just Rs 13,499 - all thanks to Iceland's WOW air that's offering low fares across its flights. The airline will start flights from Delhi to their hub in Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) from December 7, according to a release.

To begin with, WOW air will operate three weekly flights connecting passengers to North America and Europe via their hub in Reykjavik. From January, the frequency would be increased to five weekly flights.

"For Rs 13,499 per person, passengers can visit destinations like Chicago, Orlando, Newark, Detroit, San Francisco, Baltimore, Boston, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Washington DC, St Louis in the US," the airline said in the release.

The fare, inclusive of taxes, is also available for flights to Toronto and Montreal. It would be applicable for travel to outbound destinations from New Delhi between December 2018 and March 2019.

"The offer is valid for all bookings made between September 18 to September 28, and valid for travel between December 2018 and March 2019," the low cost long haul carrier said. The fares will be available for passengers booking their tickets through the airline's website.

WOW air's founder and CEO Skuli Mogensen said it would begin operations from New Delhi in December. "Our disruptive fares have been met with a strong demand and it clearly reflects the need for affordable travel between India and North America," he said.

About 20,000 people fly between India and North America every day. "We will be the first long-haul low-cost airline to fly into India. It's a huge market with a huge potential. I think India is underserved when you look at flights between India and North America. We are exploring possibilities to open stations in more Indian cities. Our target customers are smart travellers - people who are value conscious," Mogensen had earlier said.

WOW air flies to 35 European and North American destinations, and it would be competing with aggressive Middle-eastern hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi which are catering to a large international traffic originating from India. "We will offer a shorter total trip time than if you go to Dubai. Shorter flight time means less engine usage, less costs that translates into less ticket price. In our case, it takes 18 hours to reach East Coast (in the US) from India, including a two-hour layover in Iceland," he says.

(With PTI inputs; edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)