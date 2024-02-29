IndiGo announces 6 new domestic routes; check list here

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced six new domestic routes, connecting multiple cities including Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Kolkata. These new flights will start running from March 31 onwards.

The airline announced direct flights between Ahmedabad-Rajkot, Ahmedabad-Aurangabad, Bhopal-Lucknow, and Indore Varanasi from March 31. It also announced direct flights between Kolkata-Srinagar and Kolkata-Jammu from April 10 and April 21 onwards. It also announced a connecting flight between Kolkata-Jammu via Srinagar from April 10 onwards.

The airline aims to enhance mobility and provide connectivity to domestic and international destinations while increasing access for both business travellers and tourists alike.

Domestic travel demand is on the rise with more people increasingly choosing air travel and the establishment of new airports. As per a report by CAPA, air passenger traffic in India is expected to reach 860 million by 2030, which the carrier said offers a significant opportunity for economic growth, facilitating trade, commerce and employment opportunities..

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, "As the vacation season approaches, we endeavour to offer even more options to explore new destinations within India by IndiGo. We are confident that these routes will not only enhance access and travel experiences, but also bolster economic ties across various states.”