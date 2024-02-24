IndiGo passenger discovers cockroaches in food section, airline responds after video goes viral

An IndiGo passenger had an unpleasant surprise during a recent flight when they discovered a group of cockroaches in the food area. The incident was brought to light by journalist Tarun Shukla, who shared a video of the unsanitary conditions on social media.

"Cockroaches and in the food area of a plane (anywhere for that matter) are just truly awful. One hopes @IndiGo6E takes a hard look at its fleet and checks how did this even happen given that it normally flies relatively new @Airbus A320s," Journalist Tarun Shukla wrote on X.

Cockroaches and in the food area of a plane (anywhere for that matter) are just truly awful.



One hopes @IndiGo6E takes a hard look at its fleet and checks how did this even happen given that it normally flies relatively new @Airbus A320s :



✈️ pic.twitter.com/78K69PYj6w — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) February 22, 2024

The video prompted concerns about the airline's hygiene standards. In response to the incident, IndiGo swiftly took measures to address the issue.

They cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation and disinfection procedures. The airline also assured that they maintain high standards of cleanliness and regretted any inconvenience caused to passengers.

IndiGo says :



We are aware of the video that was circulated on social media showing an unclean corner in one of our aircraft.



Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard. As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation… — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) February 22, 2024

“Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard. As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation and disinfection procedures. At IndiGo, we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure a safe, hassle-free experience and regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline assured, as quoted by the OP.

While some social media users made light of the situation with humorous comments, others criticised the airline's hygiene standards and called for regular pest control measures.

"Slowly they'll chew the wiring too and cause a crash!," a user wrote. Another one commented, “Arey bhai inhone bhi ticket kharidi hai.” “Wonder if there is serious rodent check and disinfection carried out in their flts [flights],” a third user commented. “Wonder if there is serious rodent check and disinfection carried out in their flts [flights],” a fourth one commented.