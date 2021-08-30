IndiGo appoints Gregg Saretsky as special advisor

IndiGo has appointed Gregg Saretsky, former CEO of Canada's low-cost carrier WestJet, as a special advisor. He had joined the board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, as a non-executive director in October last year.



Saretsky has been appointed as special advisor with immediate effect, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd said in an exchange filing on Sunday.



"In this capacity, Gregg will work closely with Mr. Rono Dutta, the Executive Leadership Team of IndiGo, and Mr. Rahul Bhatia to accelerate operational and commercial improvement opportunities at the airline," the filing said.



While Dutta is the CEO of IndiGo, Bhatia is a promoter.

Saretsky served as the President and CEO of WestJet, Calgary, Alberta (Canada) from March 2010 to March 2018. Prior to WestJet, he was associated with Alaska Airlines.



"Gregg's understanding of the low cost carrier model will serve us well as we work together to drive the change that will propel IndiGo to the next level and recover from the damaging effects of the pandemic," the company said.



InterGlobe Aviation had reported a net loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore for the three months ended June as disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacted the airline.

