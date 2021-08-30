Anand Mahindra plans special SUVs; first to go to Avani Lekhara

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra said that he would like to dedicate and gift the first Mahindra SUV for those with disabilities to the 19-year old shooter Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

“A week ago Deepa Malik suggested that we develop SUVs for those with disabilities. Like the one she uses in Tokyo. I requested my colleague Velu, who heads Development to rise to that challenge. Well, Velu, I’d like to dedicate and gift the first one you make to Avani Lekhara,” Mahindra tweeted.

A week ago @DeepaAthlete suggested that we develop SUV’s for those with disabilities. Like the one she uses in Tokyo.I requested my colleague Velu, who heads Development to rise to that challenge. Well, Velu, I’d like to dedicate & gift the first one you make to #AvaniLekhara https://t.co/J6arVWxgSA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 30, 2021

Mahindra’s tweet comes almost a week after he responded to a special request by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik. In his tweet, Mahindra said that he heard Deepa Malik’s request and will convey her challenge to his teammates at Mahindra Research Valley. He further added that companies like TrueAssist have already installed such systems in Mahindra’s cars and also conveyed his best wishes to the Paralympian contingent in Tokyo at the time.

I hear you @DeepaAthlete & I convey your challenge to my colleague Velu & his team at Mahindra Research Valley. We can work with companies like @TrueAssisTech which have already installed such systems in our cars. And we proudly cheer OUR contingent at #Paralympics #Praise4Para https://t.co/KfPamYAkLZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2021

The Arjuna Awardee Paralympian had requested automobile makers like Tata Motors, Mahindra and MG Motor in a video to manufacture special SUVs in India to make life of people with special abilities much easier while on road travel. She also mentioned in this video that she loves driving SUVs but getting in and out of an SUV is a challenge.

Impressed with this technology.Sincerely hope Automobile world in India can give us this dignity and comfort.. I love to drive big SUVs but getting in and out is a challenge, Give me this seat n I buy your SUV @anandmahindra @TataCompanies @RNTata2000 @MGMotorIn #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0yFGwvl46V — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 20, 2021

Avani Lekhara finished with a world record equaling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record. She is also the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold medal after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

