IndiGo flight to Bengaluru suffers cabin depressurisation; declares Mayday

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Lucknow suffered cabin depressurisation just before it was about to land. The IndiGo flight was 240 km away from Bengaluru. The Airbus A320 (VT-ITM), however, landed safely at its destination. The aircraft has been grounded for checks and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the issue.

The crew of flight 6E-6654 declared Mayday when cabin pressure failed at 11,000 ft, as mentioned in a report in Times of India. The overhead masks got deployed upon depressurisation. The crew contacted Bengaluru air traffic control and requested clearance to descend to 10,000 ft, which was immediately given.

The crew declared operations normal at around 130 km from touchdown.

"A320 operating flight 6E-6654 from Lucknow to Bangalore did a priority landing at Bangalore. The pilot observed a caution message related to the air-conditioning system. The pilot followed his standard operating procedures. The aircraft is currently being inspected by the technical team at Bengaluru," said a spokesperson.

So far, there have been no reports of any injury on board.

During cabin depressurisation, the flight crew commences a descent to 10,000 ft or the lowest safe altitude permissible on the terrain. The crew is required to broadcast a Mayday or Pan Pan message to declare an emergency descent after oxygen masks are secured. The message will alert the ATC in the area of the situation and the requirement of an emergency descent.

