Indigo to fly to new destinations, adds 16 flights

Indigo, India's largest airline, both in terms of passengers carried and fleet size, is all set to add 16 new flights to its network. It will also start flying to Jorhat and Dhaka as indicated in the companies press release. The move is in line with UDAN scheme (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) launched by the Government of India in April 2017 which aims to let the common citizen of the country fly.

With the introduction of additional flights and new destinations, Indigo currently flies to 55 destinations, both domestic and international, and has a fleet strength of 165 air-crafts. The new services are expected to begin from 1st Aug, 2018. However, customers intending to plan their trips can book tickets in advance through the carriers official website www.goindigo.in.

Recently, Indigo introduced Tuticorin as one of its flying destinations. Starting July 2018, three flights would be available non-stop between Chennai and Tuticorin for a price as low as Rs. 2,999 (all inclusive). Currently the airline offers an approximate of 1,086 daily flights.