IndiGo plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to snag in P&W engine

In yet another incident involving Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engine, a Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Mumbai on Thursday morning when some sort of vibration was observed in the plane's engine.

The IndiGo flight 6E-6129 (A320 aircraft), which was operating from Pune to Jaipur, had to make an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The aircraft is currently under inspection at the Mumbai airport. All the passengers were accommodated on another Jaipur-bound flight.

The issues with the P&W engines have been a cause of concern for IndiGo. In November last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had warned the Gurugram-based airline to modify its glitch-prone older P&W engines on all its A320neo aircraft.

IndiGo's P&W engines on the A320neos planes have suffered plenty of snags over the past few months, causing large-scale flight disruptions and raising safety concerns.

The DGCA has now issued a new deadline for IndiGo to replace P&W engines on its Airbus A320neo aircraft by May 31.

