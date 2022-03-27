IndiGo resumes regular international flights from today; check details

Budget carrier IndiGo on Sunday announced the resumption of its international flights from several destinations in India. The airline said in a statement that the flights will operate from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, the international destinations include Dammam, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Colombo, Dubai, Kathmandu, Maldives, and Dhaka. Scheduled operations on more than 150 routes will be restarted in a phased manner through the month of April 2022, the statement read further.

It added that the flights to the said routes had earlier been operating under air-bubble agreements with the respective countries.

"Scheduled operations from to destinations in Thailand have already commenced from Sunday, (March 27, 2022). The resumption of these flights will bolster India's connectivity with the globe and aid in the acceleration of economic and tourist activities that had been impacted by the pandemic," IndiGo said.

Commenting on the development, William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo stated, "We are pleased to resume our scheduled international operations. Following the easing of restrictions, we are witnessing a huge demand for international travel. We hope that this enhanced connectivity with various destinations across the continent will provide a boost to the travel and tourism sector while proving to be a catalyst for economic revival."

In addition to the above flights, IndiGo has also announced the commencement of bookings for flights to Muscat and Kuala Lumpur starting operations in May 2022 and, to Istanbul in June 2022.

The airline on Saturday, March 26, 2022, also introduced 20 new flights from March 27 under its summer schedule.

The country's largest airline will be introducing 20 exclusive routes as well as re-commence 16 exclusive flights apart from starting RCS services between Prayagraj and Lucknow. These will be effective from Sunday, March 27.

After a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus of over two years, regular international flights are set to resume from Sunday with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations.

Battered by the pandemic, the airline industry is slowly coming back to normalcy and the resumption of normal overseas flights is expected to provide a fillip to the sector.