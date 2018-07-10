IndiGo slashes prices on 12 lakh seats; fares start as low as Rs 1,212

IndiGo, India's largest airline based on passengers carried, announced discounts on 12 lakh seats with fares starting as low as Rs 1,212. Flyers can book tickets across all channels between Tuesday and Friday, while the offer is valid for travel between July 25, 2018 and March 30, 2019. IndiGo operates 1,086 daily flights, connecting 42 domestic and 8 international destinations.

William Boulter, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to announce this biggest sale of Indian airline seats. IndiGo will turn 12 on August 4 and to make this occasion more memorable, we are offering 12 lakh seats across our network of 57 cities at special fares," according to a report in Times of India.

In addition to the discounts, the carrier is also offering a cash-back of 5% on payments made using SBI cards. One can avail maximum cash back of Rs 500 on tickets up to Rs 3,000. The amount will be credited to the customer's account on September 14.

Earlier, IndiGo inducted four Airbus A320neo planes in its fleet upon resumption of deliveries, which was halted due to the Pratt & Whitney engine issues. The deliveries of the P&W engine-powered A320neos were put on hold in March by Airbus and the engine maker following a safety directive from European aviation safety agency EASA in the wake of instances of the engine's in-flight shut-downs and rejected take-offs. Airbus had resumed deliveries of these planes in May.

The A320neo aircraft of IndiGo experienced engine issues on June 18, forcing the airline to ground the plane at the Delhi Airport after it arrived from Kolkata. Likewise, another Airbus A320neo plane faced a technical glitch in one of the P&W engines on July 6, leading to grounding of the flight at the last moment.