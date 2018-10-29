India's Bhavye Suneja captained Indonesian Lion Air passenger plane that crashed into sea

A Lion Air passenger flight that was going from the country's capital city Jakarta to the city of Pangkal Pinang off the island of Sumatra crashed into the sea. The flight was carrying 188 passengers, including one child and two babies, and seven crew members. Agency reportes said an Indian, Bhavye Suneja, was the captain of the aircraft that sunk into the sea.

"It has been confirmed that it has crashed," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the agency, said by text message, several agency reports said. Reuters reported that the plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, the official said, adding that a tug boat leaving the capital's port had seen the craft falling.

The jet was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which is being used for commercial purposes since 2016. According to air tracking service Flightradar 24, the aircraft was delivered to the Lion Air in August 2018 only. Lion Air is one of Indonesia's youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

The crash is the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since an AirAsia flight plunged into the sea in December 2014, killing all 162 on board.

10.38am: The National Search and Rescue Agency Chief Muhammad Syaugi told a news conference that divers are trying to locate the wreckage, reported AP.

10.22am: Meanwhile, Boeing has said that it is "closely monitoring the situation".

10.12am: The disaster officials have found several pieces of Lion Air JT 610 aircraft that crashed in the waters of Karawang, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

9.56am: The Indonesian officials have been carrying out evacuation work and documentation after the crash of the Lion Air plane.

9.53am: The crisis centre is handling the Lion Air passenger plane fall, says Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

9.30am: The plane went missing 13 minutes after take-off.