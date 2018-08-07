Jet Airways announces 9-day Freedom Sale ahead of Independence Day

Jet Airways is offering discounted fares on both domestic and international flights starting today under its 9-day 'Freedom Sale' which will go on till August 15. The full-service carrier is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in both Premiere and Economy class. The offer is applicable on one way and return journeys.

The passengers can choose from 20 international destinations. These include some major cities like London, Manchester, Colombo, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, etc.

Naresh Goyal-owned airline has also lined up 10 per cent discounts on flights within the country. But these are applicable only on return journeys for travel before September 30. Under this offer, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure.

On August 2, Jet Airways had launched its 'Europe On Sale'. Under this offer, up to 30 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in Economy from India select destinations in Europe on flights operated by Jet Airways and our codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. To avail the discount, tickets must be purchased between Aug 2, 2018 and Aug 17, 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2017/18, Jet Airways posted a net loss of Rs 1,036 crore as compared to net profits of Rs 602.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016/17.

