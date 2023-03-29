Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor cleared London immigration in 10 seconds; here's how

Jet Airways' CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Tuesday shared his positive experience at London's Heathrow airport where he was able to clear his immigration at the airport in just 10 seconds through the e-enabled passport kiosks.

The corporate executive wrote on Twitter: “E-enabled passport: cleared London Heathrow arrivals immigration in 10 seconds thru the e-passport kiosks. Global Entry-enrolled? Clear US arrival immigration in 10 seconds using facial recognition. No departure immigration for UK and US. This is the way to go, Digital!”

Following up on the post, Kapoor added, “Incidentally US Global Entry is open to Indian passport holders too. One has to enroll and pay a fee. And I understand e-enabled passports are in the works in India too.”

“With technology and services like e-passport kiosks and Global Entry, there is absolutely no human interaction required for arrivals immigration. Purely automated and digital. Long lines are when you don't have this and need to be manually processed by an immigration officer,” he noted.

One internet user commented saying, “Insurance companies ask for entry and exit stamp for any claim.. what to do.”

To which Kapoor replied, “Digital records. In Digilocker. That's the solution.”

Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular and Diaspora), Ministry of External Affairs, last year had said that e-passports in India are expected to be fully functional in 2023.