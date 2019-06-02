Jet Airways employees take note! SpiceJet, IndiGo are looking for pilots, managers, cabin crew; check details

In good news to thousands of Jet Airways employees left jobless after the airline shut down its operations in April, rival airlines like SpiceJet and IndiGo are looking to hire eligible candidates for several roles, including pilots, managers, cabin crews among others. SpiceJet alone has decided to hire over 2,000 Jet employees. These employees include pilots, cabin crew and those from airport services and security. The no-frills carrier, as part its expansion programme, has also bought around 22 Jet Airways planes so far.

As per SpiceJet CEO and MD Ajay Singh, the company had recently hired many well-qualified ad professionals. "We will continue to take more Jet staff in the times to come," he told PTI in an interview, adding the company had hired around 1,100 professionals and planned to appoint 900 more. The crisis in Jet Airways has left space for rival airlines like SpiceJet and IndiGo to grab the opportunity. SpiceJet is the third airline -- excluding now-defunct Jet -- to have a fleet of over 100 aircraft after Air India and IndiGo.

In a recent notification, the airline has also invited applications for ground staff (airport services and aviation security). The minimum qualification for the post is a graduation, and the applicant's age should be between 18 and 27 years. As per the eligibility criteria, both experienced and freshers can apply for these posts. Those interested in ground staff job can walk into Indian Aviation Academy (NIAMAR Society) in New Delhi on June 4. Here's more information related to these vacancies in SpiceJet.

Give wings to your imagination. #SpiceJet is hiring female & male Ground Staff for Airport Services and Aviation Security positions. Walk in to Indian Aviation Academy (NIAMAR Society), Behind ISIC, Nangal Devat Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi on 4th June, 2019. #Aviation #crewlife pic.twitter.com/xM98OXxp4i - SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 1, 2019

Budget carrier IndiGo is also offering jobs to pilots of Jet Airways along with compensation for overdue salaries from the cash-strapped full-service airline. The airline, which is the biggest one in terms of market share in India, is also planning to fill several vacancies, including managers (network planning), senior first officer, engineers, junior technicians, lead cabinet crew, and cabin crew. To know more about these vacancies, log on to the official website of IndiGo (goindigo.in). Go to 'careers' option on the website and click on the link mentioning a particular vacancy to check the required experience, education qualification, etc.

Crisis-hit Jet Airways has not paid salaries to its pilots, engineers and other senior management for more than five months now.

Besides, soon after Jet Airways shut down its operations, Air India had hired around 150 cabin crew staff of Jet Airways for its international routes on Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 aircraft. Premium carrier Vistara is also planning to hire around 500--100 pilots and 400 cabin crew -- mostly from the grounded Jet Airways. Air India Express has also inducted around 25 commanders from the grounded airline's and plans to induct 20-25 more pilots. Its parent Air India has been discussing an internal proposal to lease five of the 10 Boeing 777s of Jet to expand its international footprint.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

5 key factors that will affect Indian equity markets this week

PepsiCo to invest $70 million to set up food manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh

Applying for US visa? Now you need to furnish 5-year social media details