Jet Airways fined Rs 65,000 for serving meat to vegetarian passenger

A consumer court has fined Indian airline, Jet Airways, for serving a meat dish to a vegetarian passenger. The court asked the airline to pay up Rs 65,000 to the passenger who was given a non-vegetarian dish even though he ordered for a vegetarian one. The passenger, Banuprasad Jani of Rajkot, dragged Jet Airways to the court for making him, a 'pure janeu-dhari Brahmin', eat non-vegetarian food.

Jani said that he had ever even eaten eggs. The court accepted Jani's contention that serving non-vegetarian to him was 'unfair trade practice'. The Rajkot District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum asked the airline to pay the compensation for mental agony, harassment and legal expenditure.

As mentioned in a report in Times of India, Jani was travelling from Chennai to Mumbai on his way home to Rajkot on August 20, 2016. He had ordered Asian vegetarian meal but was served a non-vegetarian meal. He ate some of if, fell sick and threw up. He then took photographs and videos of the dish and what transpired onboard after the discovery.

Jani sued Jet Airways for Rs 7.25 lakh. He told the daily, "Since I have never eaten non-vegetarian food, I cannot say whether they had served me chicken or mutton."

The airline said that Jani initially ordered the vegetarian dish but later changed his order. They said that the photographs clicked by Jani showed that he not eaten anything from his food packet.

The court rejected the airline's defence and asked them to pay Rs 50,000 for unfair trade practice, Rs 10,000 for mental harassment and Rs 5,000 for legal expenditure.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)