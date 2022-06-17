Jet Airways looking to hire engineers for multiple specialist areas; Check out details

Jet Airways stated on Friday that it is looking to hire engineers for multiple specialist areas. The airline posted six job openings for engineers on its official Twitter handle.

"Seeking talented engineers to join us in multiple specialist areas," wrote Jet Airways. "If you meet the requirements below, and are excited about joining a team creating history, apply now!" it added. Details of the opening can be viewed here:

Seeking talented engineers to join us in multiple specialist areas.



If you meet the requirements below, and are excited about joining a team creating history, apply now! #JetAirwaysIsHiring pic.twitter.com/knwIil2M8K — Jet Airways (@jetairways) June 17, 2022

This is one of many openings posted by Jet Airways over the past few weeks. On Thursday, the airline had posted an opening for two posts - Load & Trim Instructor and Manager - Ramp Safety/Processes. Details here:

We are looking for a few exceptional men and women to join our Airport Services team.



Now hiring:

1. Load & Trim Instructor

2. Manager - Ramp Safety/Processes



Let’s create history together!#JetAirwaysIsHiring pic.twitter.com/HCX0hP55rb — Jet Airways (@jetairways) June 16, 2022

The airline is hiring for multiple positions as it aims to resume commercial services by September this year.

Last week, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor had stated that the company is in the final stages of firming up the plans, and will reveal details soon.

Sanjiv Kapoor, in a tweet, said, "For all those asking about our aircraft and network plans: as I keep saying, we are not sitting idle. We are in the final stages of firming up the plans, and will reveal details soon. This is a marathon, not a sprint, good things come to those who wait."

Jet Airways received Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 20, allowing it to resume commercial operations.

