'This is a marathon, not a sprint,' says Jet Airways CEO to people asking about its future plans

The iconic full-service carrier Jet Airways is preparing to re-launch its commercial operations later this year, and with regard to this, many people were asking about the airline's aircraft and its network plans. To which Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has replied that the company is in the final stages of firming up the plans, and will reveal details soon.

Sanjiv Kapoor, in a tweet, said, “For all those asking about our aircraft and network plans: as I keep saying, we are not sitting idle. We are in the final stages of firming up the plans, and will reveal details soon. This is a marathon, not a sprint, good things come to those who wait.”

Jet Airways received Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 20, allowing it to resume commercial operations.

Last week, Jet Airways CEO told Business Today in an interview that "Since receiving the AOC, we have further ramped up our efforts towards restarting commercial operations in the July-September quarter of the current calendar year.”

"We are focused on some foundational blocks to meet the ambitious targets we have set for ourselves, in line with our vision of building a people-focused airline that is in tune with the current and foreseen realities of the digital age," Kapoor added.

The four 'foundational blocks' the airline is working on include people, aircraft, software and systems, and airport infrastructure. With the senior management team already in place, the airline is now looking at hiring for operational roles to get the best people to run what Kapoor termed "a differentiated product".

Jet Airways, which was an all-Boeing customer earlier, is currently in parley with both the US aircraft manufacturer as well as Europe's Airbus Industries to finalise its aircraft acquisition plans.

"We are in final negotiations with the aircraft original equipment makers (OEMs) and will announce our aircraft choice once we have made a decision," informed Kapoor.