scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Jet Airways passengers bleed mid-air as crew forgets to maintain cabin pressure

The passengers are now being treated at the Mumbai airport.

A Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur had to be turned back mid-way during its ascent as the crew members forgot to select the 'bleed switch' that enables the plane to maintain cabin pressure. The flight 9W 697 had to be manoeuvred back as passengers on board fell sick.

According to initial reports, 30 out of the 166 passengers on board suffered nose and ear bleeding. Some even complained of headache. Oxygen masks got deployed mid-air.

The passengers are now being treated at the Mumbai airport.

A video has been shared by Twitter user Darshak Hathi, showing passengers using the deployed oxygen masks on air. He also said that all passengers are safe.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the crew has been taken off duty and an investigation has been initiated.

As soon as the news hit social media, furious netizens criticised Jet Airways for negligence.

A statement from the airline is still awaited.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

 

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos