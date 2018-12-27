Smoke in Jet Airways' Bengaluru to Mangalore flight; passengers moved to different plane

Following reports of smoke, passengers who had boarded a Jet Airways flight were deboarded and moved to another plane. The Jet Airways flight, 9W 713, was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mangalore on December 27. As per the website, the alternate aircraft took off with 71 passengers.

The ATR plane has been grounded for repair work following the incident, as per reports by ANI.

Jet Airways issued an official statement regarding the incident and said that the delay was due to a technical snag. The airline also mentioned that the plane was stationed at its bay and the incident took place before its departure.

"Our flight, 9W 713, from Bengaluru to Mangalore of 27th December was delayed due to a technical snag, while parked at bay, prior to departure. An alternate aircraft was immediately arranged and the flight departed with 71 guests. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests," Jet Airways said in a statement.

A few days ago, a Colombo-bound Jet Airways flight had to return to the Mumbai airport due to some technical issues. The airline had issued a statement said that the commander of the flight, 9W 252, which departed from Mumbai for Colombo executed a turn back and landed safely in Mumbai.

The airline also mentioned that an investigation was being carried out. Jet Airways had, following the incident, arranged an alternate flight with a revised departure time. Guests were also being looked after at the Mumbai airport.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

