Jet will be a full-service airline, with economy class at low-cost fares: CEO

Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO of Jet Airways has said that the aviation company plans to come back with a product that offers a ‘hybrid’ model of full-service business class, a no-frills economy class in line with low-cost carriers in a single brand.

Kapoor further said that the company will soon share a detailed product and service strategy on the same.

“We will be a full-service airline with an economy class that can compete at LCC fare levels. A modern FSC. A single brand. No-frills etc are assumptions being made basis the phrase "hybrid". And once again, we will not be sharing our detailed product and service strategy so soon,” tweeted Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO, Jet Airways.





He also clarified that the term ‘hybrid’ could mean different things to different people. “Too many people reading too much into the term "hybrid". Let's just say it means different things to different people. And we will not be revealing our product and service strategy in detail at this stage. And by modern, I mean a digital-age FSC. Desired product and service attributes change over time. One has to evolve with the times,” he tweeted.

Some of the most successful and profitable full-service airlines in the world - including in the US, EU, and Japan - operate a hybrid model, Kapoor said.

Jet Airways India Ltd., which is undergoing a court-monitored restructuring plan now has a new set of owners. It plans to have a two-class configuration where business class passengers will be offered services including free meals, whereas the economy class will be similar to low-cost carriers where flyers pay for meals and other services.

The company was under a pile of debt in 2019 and became the first airline to enter a reformed insolvency resolution process. The new owners — Dubai-based, Indian-origin businessman Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch, the chairman of London-based financial advisory and alternative asset manager Kalrock Capital Management Ltd. — have pledged to make investments of as much as $120 million for its revival.

Kapoor previously spearheaded SpiceJet Ltd. as its chief operating officer in 2014. He was also the chief strategy and commercial officer for Tata Group-led airline, Vistara.