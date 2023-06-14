JettWings Airways, first-ever airline from Northeast India, likely to start operations from Oct

The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday provided a no objection certificate (NOC) to regional airline JettWings Airways to operate scheduled commuter air transport services in India under the government's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN. Once granted approval, JettWings Airways will become the first-ever airline to operate from India's Northeast region.

Headquartered in Assam, JettWings Airways is in the process of finalising its aircraft, which it expects to be done before the end of this year. The company, on Wednesday revealed that it will start its operations in October with just two aircraft.

"Our target is to connect the entire country with the North east at an affordable airfare," JettWings Airways said. It added that it aims to expand internationally as well over the coming years.

JettWings Airways said that it will lease these aircraft from companies recommended by the government of India. It added that it has earmarked Rs 100 crore for initial funding of the project.

Initially, it will operate within Northeast and will connect with the rest of India later.

Flying soon to your skies! pic.twitter.com/GCcgGLQd09 — Jettwings Airways (@flyjettwingsair) June 14, 2023

Sanjive Narain, Chairman of JettWings Airways, said the government's efforts to improve regional connectivity has significantly ramped up trade for particular regions, while fostering economic growth and enhancing the tourism sector.

“We believe that under the UDAN Scheme, we have a unique opportunity to make significant impact on the Northeast region by improving connectivity and creating new economic opportunities," he said, according to a report by Economic Times.

